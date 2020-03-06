Discover the origins of Warwickshire’s place names at talk

A talk is being held in Warwick about the origin of Warwickshire's place names.

On Wednesday March 25, Warwickshire County Record Office, which is in Priory Park, will be hosting a talk by Anthony Poulton-Smith.

Warwickshire County Record Office. Photo by Google Street View

The talk will explore what it takes to research the topic and how a book of local place names was produced.

Attendees are encouraged to bring along their place names questions for a discussion.

"I have always enjoyed engaging with an audience, instead of talking at them. This, and the fact there are absolutely thousands of potential names, means the question and answer session occupies at least half of the talk,” says Anthony.

“Having recently given my 500th presentation, approximately half of which will have been on the origins of place names, I have found audiences enjoy the opportunity to ask about specific names, while also giving me the chance to use examples of my research as evidence and bring in a little humour, too.

"I particularly look forward to this subject matter and engaging with a new audience, for each are unique and the questions are invariably as interesting for me as they are for them."

The talk starts at 6pm and tickets cost £7.50 each.

Spaces are limited so book people should book at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/heritage-and-culture-warwickshire-6137347795