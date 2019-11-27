Decision on plan to build 2,500 homes to the northeast of Kenilworth expected next week

A major plan to build up to 2,500 homes on a site to the northeast of Kenilworth has been recommended for approval to the planning committee for the Warwick District Council.

The recommendation for planning permission has been made for the housing development subject to multiple conditions. Members of the district council's planning committee are due to review the plan next week.

Developers with Lioncourt Homes have submitted the planning application to build the homes on land at King's Hill.

As well as the homes, the plan includes a 4,000 sq m 'district centre', a new primary and secondary school, green spaces, new roads within the site and a new access point to the site at the junction of King's Hill Lane and Stoneleigh Road.

The site is allocated with a guide capacity for up to 4,000 dwellings with 1,800 to be delivered within the plan period up to 2029. The site proposed as part of this application occupies 63% of the total allocation.

The Kenilworth Town Council has submitted an objection to the proposed planning application for multiple reasons, some of which include how the road junction onto Stoneleigh Road is unsuitable and inadequate and Stoneleigh Road is already heavily congested due to university and business park traffic with more development proposed plus being a main designated route for HS2 construction traffic.

The proposed new foot paths have no local connectivity due to there being no designated cycle or pedestrian paths currently present on Stoneleigh Road or Dalehouse Lane.

The town councillors also objected due to little regard being given to environmental building standards.

And Ashow, Baginton, Burton Green, and Stoneleigh parish councils have also objected to the plan, as it thought the planned access and exit roads to the site were 'inadequate.'

The planning application drew a large response from the public with 128 letters of objection being submitted.

Most of the letters of objection centred around traffic and highway infrastructure.

Some of the traffic objections include how the infrastructure is not designed to accommodate such an increase in propose traffic, lack of provision for cyclists and pedestrians, the current bus service is already very poor and will not cope with the proposed level of development, the proposed roundabout would create a 'rat-run' along Green Lane and a signalled junction would be preferable to a roundabout.

Some of the other letters of objection ranged from such topics as ecology and impact on wildlife, visual impact and neighbourhood amenity issues such as noise pollution and loss of privacy.

There were four letters of support submitted including one as long there was proper evaluation of road traffic / junctions, cycle ways and footpaths with properly maintained green space and leisure facilities.

There were five neutral letters submitted including how the distance between the development and both the University of Warwick and Kenilworth would make cycling to those destinations an attractive prospect for many of the future residents of the development, if the routes were largely free from motor traffic.