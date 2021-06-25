'Death Café' coming to Kenilworth
The cafe is designed for people to have a conversation about a subject people rarely talk about
Friday, 25th June 2021, 12:51 pm
A pop-up cafe where people can talk openly about death is coming to Kenilworth
It is being run by Compassionate Communities and the Omega Course - they are calling it a 'Death Café'.
It will be open on July 1, 4.30-6.30pm at the Senior Citizens Club at the Abbey End car park.
The cafe is designed for people to have a conversation about what is usually a subject people rarely talk about.