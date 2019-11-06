Cubbington OAP Association celebrates 60th year of providing pensioners with fun and entertainment

Pensioners from Cubbington and villages nearby have celebrated the 60th anniversary of a group which has helped bring OAPs together for entertainment and fun.

The Cubbington OAP Assocation encompasses the six villages of Cubbington, Offchurch, Weston-under-Wetherley, Eathorpe, Hunningham and Wappenbury.

It was formed in 1959 - growing out of the old darts and football charity cup competitions, which were run in Cubbington in the 1950s.

Pensions were not very generous in those days and the association was started to use the donated money for outings and entertainment events to be held for the benefit of the pensioners, who had very little entertainment or fun in their lives.

Caroline Marrow, who is the editor of the Acorn News which is the association’s free monthly magazine, said: “For more than 60 years the club has always been well supported and is well loved in the community.

“Gone are the days of Dinner Dances, Painting classes, Crib sessions and Dominoes as fashions have changed.

“We have about 450 members these days but the need to bring people together is becoming more and more important as people become isolated with family often living far away from their elderly relatives."

The association uses Cubbington village hall for its regular Bingo sessions and monthly day club, where members get together for some company and a chat .

The association also holds guest speaker events or musical entertainment afternoons.

It also has other social events during the year such as afternoon tea Parties, quiz nights, Christmas lunch parties and the Grand Christmas Draw night.

This year, members have arranged trips to Henley on Thames, Weston super Mare, Trentham Gardens and Lincoln as well as to two garden centres.

Caroline said: “All of this activity encourages people to make friends in the community, we all know more people and we all make more effort to help each other.”

Today the Association is run by a committee of six trustees supported by member-volunteer helpers and has a president and six vice presidents .

Members pay only a token fee to take part in the outings and activities.

For more information call 426135.