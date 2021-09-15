Crowd gathers to see historic steam train pass through Kenilworth

EX - L.M.S BR 4-6-0 'Royal Scot' Class Number 46100. Photo by Peter Sumner

A crowd of people recently gathered at Kenilworth Station to witness a historic steam train pass through.

The EX - L.M.S BR 4-6-0 'Royal Scot' Class Number 46100 travelled through the station on Saturday September 4.

Many people gathered to to witness the steam engine come through while it was on its outward journey of 'The Magna Carta steam rail tour'.

Peter Sumner, who captured the image was one of the people on the platform, said: "This was the first time in railway preservation that this engine has passed by this new station, which reopened on April 30 2018.