Cricket legend signing books at Kenilworth bookshop

Legendary cricket announcer and writer Henry Blofeld will be coming to Kenilworth next month.

Henry Blofeld, the 'voice of cricket' on Test Match Special from 1972 to 2017, will be at the Kenilworth Books shop for a book signing at 1pm on Friday November 15.

Officials with the Kenilworth Books shop said: "We are totally delighted to announce that cricket legend, Henry Blofeld is coming back to the bookshop this November to do a signing of his next book, MY A-Z OF CRICKET."

Anyone wishing to reserve a copy of the book before the signing should contact Kenilworth Books on 01926 855784 or email info@kenilworthbooks.co.uk

The shop will have a cricket tea, with little scones and Victoria sponge cake and lemonade on the day.