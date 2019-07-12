Court order obtained to evict illegal traveller encampment in Warwick

A court order has been obtained to evict an illegal traveller encampment in Warwick.

A group of travellers have been on the Myton Fields car park site, which is owned by Warwick District Council, since the beginning of the week.

The Myton Fields car park entrance in Myton Road. Photo by Google Street View.

The first travellers were spotted on the site on Monday but on Wednesday evening residents were posting on social media saying that they had seen a convoy of caravans heading into Warwick and that more travellers had moved on the car park site that evening.

On Tuesday representative from the council attended the site to serve a 'notice of direction to leave the site'.

Read more: Travellers spotted in Warwick car park

Because the group have not left the site the council have obtained a court order today (Friday July 12) requiring 'possession of the land within 24 hours'.