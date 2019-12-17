Councillor teams up with Warwick chip shop to help those in need

A Warwick councillor teamed up with a chip shop in the town to help those in need.

Yesterday (Monday) Cllr Jody Tracey, who is a town and district councillor for Warwick, joined members of the team at Spinney Hill Chippy to help charity Helping Hands.

Cllr Jody Tracey teamed up with Spinney Hill Chippy to help those in need. Photos submitted.

Helping Hands, which is based in Leamington, which helps people in need.

The charity holds regular drop-in lunches, which are frequently attended by 20 to 30 people in need of a hot meal, soup or a listening ear.

On Monday the charity's lunch was supported by Cllr Tracey as well as the staff and customers at Spinney Hill Chippy

Owner Tufusal Hussain said: “We’ve been aware of the excellent work carried out by the Helping Hands organisation for some time and asked Cllr Tracey to help us to extend our support.

Cllr Jody Tracey with one of the chefs at Spinney Hill Chippy. Photo submitted.

"Amjand and I cooked the fish and Cllr Tracey was in charge of delivery and ‘elf and safety."”

Alice at the Helping Hands Community Project said: “This kind of support from the kind staff and customers is always gratefully received, but especially so at this time of year when it is so cold outside.

"The visitors and volunteers couldn’t believe it when one of Santa’s elves delivered lunch for us.

"Thank you to Cllr Jody Tracey for arranging this and entering in to the spirit of the season.”

Cllr Tracey said: “The Helping Hands Community Project is a wonderful local charity staffed by volunteers that do a great job of offering an hand up, not just a hand out and when The Spinney Hill Chippy asked me to get involved I was only too happy to help.

"They do a great fish and chips at the Spinney Hill Chippy and it looked like everyone else agreed at the drop in.”

If anyone would like to give some their time to volunteer at the Helping Hands they should email: Helpinghandsvolunteering@gmail.com or pop into The Lighthouse charity shop in Gloucester Street in Leamington.