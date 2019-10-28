Council working to reduce its carbon footprint in Warwick district

Warwick District Council is working to reduce its carbon footprint in the area.

The council has increased their fleet of electric vehicles to six.

Warwick District Council staff from Planning, Housing, Ranger Service and'Lifeline with their branded electric vehicles. Photo submitted.

Service areas including Lifeline, Housing, Planning and Neighbourhood Services will be using these new vehicles.

Featuring Warwick District Council branding and ‘Follow Our Lead’ logo, these new vehicles have enabled the council to reduce its carbon footprint, saving 7.5 equivalent tonnes of CO2 from exhaust emissions each year.

In addition, the council are looking to procure a further two electric vehicles for use in other service areas to further reduce their carbon impact.

As part of a wider scheme for incentivising the use of electric vehicles across the district, the council is working with partners on a number of initiatives, including more electric vehicle charging points in our off-street car parks, and the opportunity for electric bus routes.

Cllr Alan Rhead, portfolio holder for environment and business, said: “This is a significant step to becoming a carbon neutral authority by 2025. Some of our services, like our 24-hour monitoring service Lifeline, rely on the use of vehicles to reach the most vulnerable in our community.

“By increasing our fleet of electric vehicles we are continuing to deliver our first class service whilst reducing our carbon footprint. Our vehicles are prominent and visible for their unique branding and I encourage everyone to follow our lead.

“We are currently investigating how to improve the infrastructure for electric vehicles and also ways in which we can encourage more people to adopt this alternative means of transport as we seek to improve the air quality in our towns.”