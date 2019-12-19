Council contractors make generous donations to Warwick District Foodbank

There was a welcome Christmas gift for the Warwick District Foodbank recently with the presentation of a cheque for £2,600 from Warwick District Council’s contractors for the work it does in the local community.

This is the sixth year in a row a campaign has been organised by the Council’s Assets team with local businesses to raise much needed funds for the foodbank charity.

Donations to the Foodbank were received from D&K Heating Services Limited (and their subcontractors/suppliers), AXIS Europe, Dodds Group and Baydale Control Systems.

