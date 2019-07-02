Could Warwick be getting a new Lidl?

Plans have been submitted for a new Lidl in Warwick.

The proposals would see the new food store build on Emscote Road.

Artists impression of the site. Image by Lidl.

If given the go-ahead the Lidl would be located at the current Homebase site, which is just down the road from the current Lidl store on Myton Road.

However the current Homebase buildings would be demolished and a new purposed-build building would be put in its place.

In January 2018 plans were drawn up for a B&M store to go on the Homebase site but these plans were withdrawn in May 2018.

Read more: Residents hit out at plans for McDonald’s in Warwick

An artists impression of the proposed new Lidl. Image by Lidl.

In the plans its says that the proposed new store would be around 40 per cent smaller that the current Homebase site. The application also states that the new building would be 'orientated so that its rear elevation runs parallel with the rear boundaries of properties fronting Kemp Close'.

The change in orientation has been made to 'allow for more of the site to be used for car parking' and 'for the access from Pickard Street to be changed from the existing ‘in/out’ arrangement to be replaced by a single, all movement junction.'

Read more: Plans for B&M in Warwick withdrawn

There would be 97 parking spaces on the site, which also includes seven disabled access spaces, eight parent and child spaces, two electric vehicle charging spaces and 16 cycle spaces.

Homebase, which is currently on the site in Emscote Road. Photo by Google Street View.

Access to the site would be taken from Emscote Road via a new access on Pickard Street.

Although this second store would be close to the first store in Myton Road there is no mention in the planning application that the Myton Road store would close as a result of the second store being built.

Since June 20 there has been nine objection comments and one supporting comment submitted on Warwick District Council's planning portal.

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council's planning portal and use reference W/19/0827.