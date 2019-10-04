Controversial military film screening in Warwick

A director will be bringing his controversial military film to Warwick tonight (Friday)

Tonight (Friday October 4) The Warwick Friends Meeting House will be hosting a screening of Mic Dixon’s film ‘War School’

The director will be present at the screening of the documentary and will be holding a discussion afterwards.

The synopsis for the film is as follows:

“‘War School’ is a film about the battle for the hearts and minds of Britain’s children.

Set against the backdrop of Remembrance the controversial and challenging documentary reveals how, faced with unprecedented opposition to its wars, the British government is using a series of new and targeted strategies to promote support for the military.

“Interweaving the powerful and moving testimonies of veterans of Britain’s unbroken century of wars with expert commentary, archive and a redolent score, War School’s mosaic of sound and imagery evokes the story of the child soldier who becomes a peace campaigner, challenging the myth of Britain’s benign role in world affairs and asking if perpetual war is really what we want for future generations?”

The running time for the film is 82 minutes.

The talk is free, but donations are welcome. The screening is not suitable for children.

Warwick is just one of many locations where the film is being shown in the UK.

The showing starts at 7.30pm at the Friends Meeting House at 39 High Street in Warwick.

For more information or to view a trailer for the film go to: www.war.school or www.facebook.com/warschool.film/