Contract awarded for Stanks Island and Birmingham Road improvement works in Warwick

Warwickshire County Council has appointed the contract for the improvement works to help ease traffic congestion around Stanks Island and Birmingham Road during peak periods

The County Council will be working with nmcn plc to carry out highways works that will improve traffic circulation during peak periods, address traffic queues on the A46 slip roads and prepare for future predicted traffic increases.

A contract has been awarded for the Stanks Island and Birmingham Road improvement works. Photo by Warwickshire County Council

Increasing traffic on the highway network has meant that the junction of the A46 with the Birmingham Road at Stanks roundabout is now unable to cope with current traffic demands.

The works, which are being funded by Warwickshire County Council, the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP) through the Government’s Local Growth Deal funding and developer funding, will address queuing issues when driving into and out of Warwick during the morning and evening peak periods, support economic growth, and provide and improve walking and cycling facilities.

Traffic control signals that can detect vehicles and adjust their settings to respond to fluctuations in traffic will be installed to minimise queuing and help improve traffic flow.

Shared pedestrian and cycling facilities will also be provided to create better links between the town centre, residential and business areas, towards Budbrooke, Hatton and the rail station.

The works have been delayed after the previous procurement exercise revealed that the preferred contractor was facing financial difficulty and eventually went in to administration. The county council identified the issues facing the contractor and stopped work progressing.

Councillor Jeff Clarke, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Transport and Planning, said: “We know that there are a number of transport pressures on Stanks Island and the Birmingham Road corridor in Warwick, with queuing on the A46 slip roads during the morning rush hour being a particular concern.

“Our works to improve the island and corridor will be comprehensive and will go a long way towards improving drivers’ journeys to and from Warwick. They will also make it possible to cycle or walk into Warwick from the surrounding areas, boosting footfall to the town and giving the town centre economy a boost.

“We are looking forward to the works starting after the unfortunate delay. It has, however, affected our scheduling and means that there may be a slight overlap between the traffic management around Stanks Island and other schemes in and around Warwick town centre.

Residents, drivers and businesses in the nearby area can be assured that we will be working with contractors to keep any disruption to an absolute minimum.”

The funding for the project from the CWLEP is part of the overall £131 million Local Growth Fund package for Coventry and Warwickshire.

Jonathan Browning, chair of the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “The improvement works on Stanks Island and Birmingham Road will be vital in helping to relive transport pressure on Warwick and the surrounding road network.

“We’re pleased to have secured funding from the Local Growth Fund to support the project and look forward to the works getting underway following the important public information events.”

Geoff Poyzer, managing director of the Highways Division of nmcn, said: ‘We are delighted to have been awarded this contract and continue the successful relationship with Warwickshire County Council. The improvement works at Stanks Island and the Birmingham Road corridor will help to reduce congestion at this important part of the network’.

It is not yet known when the works will start.