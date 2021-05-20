Confirmation given that Leamington town centre will get its £10 million investment

Aerial view of the sites which are planned to be part of the proposed Creative Quarter in Leamington.

Leamington town centre will get its £10 million cash injection, it has been confirmed today (Thursday May 20).

As we reported in December, the town was chosen by the Government to receive the money.

And today, Warwick District Council said the investment has been officially confirmed.

The Future High Street funding comes from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and comes on the back of a business strategy, which was put together and submitted to the Government by the council as part of a competitive process.

The ambitious ‘Town Centre Vision’ strategy will enable the council to work with partners to transform and reconnect locations north and south of the river and kick start long-held plans for the development of a Creative Quarter.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for the economy, Cllr John Cooke said: “Securing this substantial funding is a huge boost for Leamington as we respond to the challenges of the pandemic and the struggles faced by our retail sector.

"Working with our partners, this strategy will help businesses to diversify, drive growth, improve the town centre experience and ensure future sustainability.