Compton Verney set to host a 'cinema under the stars'

Compton Verney. Photo supplied

Compton Verney is set to host a 'cinema under the stars' this summer.

The Compton Verney Art Gallery and Park will be transformed into outdoor movie theatres, as it screens three classic musicals on a huge screen located on the verdant banks of its lake.

Launching on August 19 'Movies by Moonlight' is an event where visitors can bring a rug and snuggle up together, or invite a group of friends and family o watch Mamma Mia!, Dirty Dancing or The Greatest Showman under the stars in the Old Town Meadow.

There will also be a selection of snacks, from hotdogs to nachos, to popcorn, candyfloss, doughnuts and ice cream.

There will also be a bar where visitors can purchase Pimms and margaritas, prosecco and wine, gin, craft beers, and soft drinks.

There is also the option to pre-book a freshly prepared picnic hamper.

Compton Verney director and CEO, Julie Finch has some advice for movie-goers. She said: “Firstly, you’ll need something comfy to sit on, as seating is not provided.

"Camping chairs are ideal, or a big rug scattered with cushions or beanbags.

"Please don’t bring pop-up structures or other items that can obscure other visitors’ view.

"I’d also recommend some warm clothing and a toasty blanket to wrap up in, as the weather can often turn quite chilly later on in the evenings, even in the middle of August.

"That said, packing waterproof clothing is always a good idea. After all, we are in the UK.”