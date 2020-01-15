Company blamed after 'huge amount of disruption' and traffic jams caused in Leamington and Radford Semele

A utilities company has been blamed for the 'huge amount of disruption' and traffic jams that were caused in Leamington and Radford Semele.

Yesterday (Tuesday) and today (Wednesday) four-way traffic lights were installed on Southam Road in Radford Semele.

The lights were in place while BT were conducting work.

The temporary lights caused large tailbacks and delays for motorists with traffic queuing back into Leamington town centre and out of Radford Semele towards the Fosse Way.

The traffic lights have now been removed.

Warwickshire County Council were made aware of the issues said that BT should not have been working outside of agreed designated times.

Traffic lights were causing long tailbacks in Radford Semele and Leamington

A spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council said: "The BT works in Radford Semele were taking place under a permit allowing works to be undertaken between the hours of 9:30am and 3:30pm.

"The council is aware that, on both 14 and 15 January, BT have worked outside these permitted hours and will be taking this up with senior managers at BT due to the huge amount of disruption this has caused to the local network."

