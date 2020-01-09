Community centre in Warwick helping people keep active

A community centre in Warwick is helping people keep active with their class.

The Gap Community centre at Spinney Hill, is welcoming older adults to its relaunched Keep Moving class, which aims to help over 55s stay active.

Warwick over 55s demonstrating an exercise from TheGaps Keep Moving fitness class. Photo supplied.

Formerly known as Extend, the Tuesday morning class from 9.30am to 10.30am, includes a varied exercise programme to help with circulation, core strength, flexibility and brain health and is welcoming new participants.

Including low cardio exercises and gentle dance moves to 60’s and 70’s music, chair yoga, neurological routines and Chinese Daoism acupressure tapping, the class is split between standing and seated exercise. Chairs are on hand to lean on for support or to sit down for a quick breather. Tea, coffee and chat is on offer at the Gap café afterwards.

Many of the class’s regular customers have been coming for years and see it as an ideal solution to improve their fitness and beat the social isolation experienced by many older adults in Warwick.

Marjorie Watson, 88 said: “The most important thing about the class is you meet people and it gives you a reason to get out of bed in the morning. I notice if I don’t come.”

Dorothy Evans, 78, who has been attending for nine years, said: “It puts a spring in my step, and I feel better afterwards.”

Qualified fitness instructor Karina Karamian has been teaching at The Gap for five years. She said: “I love working at The Gap because I like helping people and can see the improvement from week to week.

"As well as physical fitness, the classes are challenging brain activity, which is helping the older adults stay fit and active to be able to look after themselves. We don’t take it too seriously and often have a giggle.”

Other exercise classes at The Gap include Tai Chi, Yin Yoga, Form & Flow Pilates, Zumba Gold, Nifty Over 50, Karate and Yin Repair Workshop.

For more information go to: www.thegapwarwick.org