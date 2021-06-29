Community appeal launched to help repair a school swimming pool in Kenilworth built by parents in 1970s

The swimming pool used by Thorns Infant School in Kenilworth. Photo supplied

An infant school in Kenilworth is appealing for the community's help to repair its swimming pool which was built by parents in the 1970s.

Thorns Infant School has launched a crowdfunder to help raise the much-needed funds for the project, which it says will cost around £32,000.

Rebecca Harrison, school business manager, said: "Up to 180 children aged between four and seven attend our setting.

"We are one of the few schools left in the county to have our own swimming pool which our parents built in the 1970s.

"Our aim is to ensure all children who attend Thorns are able to swim by the time they move onto the Junior School.

"At the start of the lockdown, back in March 2020, we found a leak in our pool, which we've been busy raising money for to make the repairs this summer.

"The total project is going to cost over £32,000.

"We've already been successful with some funding - The Edwards Charity have donated £18,675 and the Kenilworth Town Council have given us £3,684.

"The school will be contributing to this project, but we're hoping that there are people out there who can help so that we can use the school money for books, new iPads, line markings and providing resources for our pupils."

The school says say it has been overwhelmed by the support shown so far.

Rebecca added: "We'd set the target at £1,500 which we reached within 24 hours. We were able to put in a stretch target of £5,000 and we're at over £3,200.

"We're overwhelmed with the generosity of the local community.

"It's clear that the swimming pool at Thorns holds dear memories for the people of Kenilworth who either learnt to swim at Thorns or their children have had lessons at Thorns.

"We want to keep the pool going for future generations, and the support we're receiving is going to help this happen."

The school's crowdfunder runs until July 21.