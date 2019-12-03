Collection of more than 100 nativity sets to go on display at Kenilworth church

See more than 100 nativity sets of different sizes, materials and from countries all around the world on display at a Kenilworth church.

The nativity set collection will be on display at Abbey Hill United Reformed Church in Kenilworth next week.

One of the nativity sets

Some of the nativity sets show variations on the theme such as using Llama instead of sheep. Some of the varied materials include silver, glass, clay and crystal.

The nativity sets from from countries from all over the world such as Russia, China, Egypt, and Ethiopia.

The Church is open to view the exhibition from Tuesday December 10 to Saturday December 14 from 10am to 4pm each day. The exhibition is also open from 12.15 to 3.45pm on Sunday December 15.

There will also be ‘hands on’ activities for children on the day. Refreshments will be available too.

Admission to the exhibition is free.

An event spokesperson said: "This is a rare opportunity to see so many nativity sets gathered in one place. They will interest and delight adults and children of all ages."

Groups may visit morning or evening by prior arrangement, and can coordinate a group visit by contacting the church on 01926 855586.

The nativity set collection belongs to a Leamington couple, John and Marjorie Carrier, who share the collection by taking it to various churches for display.

Anne Gilmore, one of the event's organisers, said: "I think it is wonderful to show that across the world people follow and celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ, our Saviour.

"It also displays the skills of people across the globe in interpreting the story in their culture."