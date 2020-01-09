'Clean energy' company moves into new premises in Leamington

An expanding Warwickshire company, whose technology reduces carbon dioxide emissions, has moved into new facilities in Leamington following rising demand for its products.

Aeristech’s 11,000 sq ft new premises in Hermes Close in Leamington were officially opened by the Mayor of Leamington Cllr Bill Gifford and Warwickshire County Council leader Cllr Izzi Seccombe during a ribbon-cutting ceremony which attracted around 100 guests.

From left - Izzi Seccombe OBE, Richard Wall, Bill Gifford, Simon Reader, Mike'Woodroffe and Martin Nwangwa. Photo supplied

Both Councillors highlighted the contribution that the state-of-the-art facility would make to job creation in the region.

Aeristech, which designs and manufactures clean energy applications, specialises in the development of electric air compressors for the international automotive industry and is poised to enter new markets.

As part of the expansion, Aeristech was able to secure a total of £50,000 in grants with help from the Coventry and Warwickshire Business Support Programme which is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) via Coventry City Council and the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP) Growth Hub.

This grant contributed towards building Aeristech’s new engineering and development floor.

Speaking at the ceremony, Richard Wall, CEO at Aeristech, said: “This move marks the transformation of the company from high tech developer to serious commercial player.

“The new premises comprises two sections: design and development. The facilities will allow us to explore new applications for Aeristech’s unique technology while the production facility will enable us to deliver 30,000 centrifugal compressors a year with a potential of upping that to 200,000 units.”

Simon Reader, CEO of Mahle Powertrain, a long-term collaborative partner of Aeristech, was invited to switch on the latest motor to mark the transformation to the new premises.

Simon said: “This 20kW motor operates at speeds of over 110,000 rpm. It achieves over 3.5bar pressure ratio with rolling element and air bearing variants.

“This motor will be a game changer in the creation of a greener environment.”

Original investor Mike Woodroffe, who was invited to unveil Aeristech’s remodelled logo, hailed the transition from high-tech developer to a serious commercial player.

Mike said: “I cannot understate the thrill of being associated with the rebranding. It is a privilege to be associated with a new technology that is contributing to a greener world.

“Until now we have concentrated on researching, developing and creating a market for our product. The market is now beginning to mature so it is an ideal time to be making the switch to Leamington.”