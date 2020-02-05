Classic car rally to raise money for Leamington Rotary Club causes again

Some 200 classic cars will line up in Leamington this summer for a charity fundraiser organised by Leamington Rotary Club.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural ‘Cars at the Spa’, the event is again being sponsored by Kia Warwick and will be staged at the Pump Room Gardens on Sunday June 28.

Rotary president Colin Robertson said: “Last year’s event was so successful that we have decided to hold it as an annual event and have raised the limit on cars from 120 to 200 and increased the number of catering outlets.

“All the money raised will go to local charities and some international relief operations and I would like to thank David Derbyshire at Kia Warwick for his generous sponsorship.

“We are also very grateful to Leamington BID for helping finance the event, and to the British Motor Museum for their support,” he said.

David Derbyshire, managing director of sponsors Kia Warwick, said: “Leamington Rotary Club does tremendous work in raising money for charity and we have sponsored many of their golf days in the past.

"We are very pleased to be sponsoring this event again, and fully support their efforts to make it an annual feature of the town.”

Cars from individual owners and classic car clubs across the region will be at the show, and a large crowd is expected as a result of a promotion campaign by Leamington BID, which is providing financial support for the design and printing of posters and adverts.

It will also be promoting the event to its 20,000 social media followers.

There will be live entertainment throughout the day on the newly-refurbished bandstand, many more food and drink outlets than last year, a picnic area and a sponsor’s site with Kia Cars.

Anyone wishing to enter a car should visit www.carsatthespa.co.uk

