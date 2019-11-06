Children join Kenilworth care home for the world’s largest drawing festival

Residents at a care home in Kenilworth picked up their pencils and welcomed children from Emmaus Baptist Church for The Big Draw Festival 2019.

Care UK’s Kenilworth Grange, in Spring Lane, joined in the celebrations by creating works of art around this year’s theme, ‘drawn to life’, and the children and residents created pictures inspired by the autumnal weather.

Launched in 2000 as part of the ‘Campaign for Drawing’, The Big Draw promotes drawing as a tool for learning, expression and invention, and has encouraged over four million people to get arty since its inception.

This year’s theme celebrates the benefits of creative activities, especially drawing, on health and wellbeing. 2019 also marks the bicentenary of John Ruskin’s birth, founder of the Guild of St George, the charitable education trust behind the initiative.

Sheridan Farish, home manager at Kenilworth Grange, said: “We had an amazing time welcoming children from Emmaus Baptist Church group into Kenilworth Grange to take part in The Big Draw Festival 2019.

“Forming relationships with the local community is an important part of life here at Kenilworth Grange, and everyone has really enjoyed sharing artistic tips and tricks with each other. Inter-generational activities are a fantastic way to provide older people with a sense of purpose, and they’re great for improving memory and cognitive ability too.

“We’re looking forward to decorating the home with our creations and hope Emmaus Baptist Church children will visit us again very soon.”