Children in Need backs Warwickshire project

Almost £30,000 has been pumped into a local charity supporting services for young people across Warwickshire.

The cash boost of £29,973 to The Parenting Project has come from BBC Children in Need’s small grants programme.

This latest funding award comes after £361,000 was allocated through BBC Children in Need’s main grant programme earlier in the year, and brings the total amount being funded locally to £1.5 million.

The new funding will enable The Parenting Project to provide services to young people in the area and means that the charity now has more than £1.5 million invested locally. This is the second funding allocation of the year, with additional funding to be allocated to projects across the UK throughout 2019.

The Parenting Project will use the three-year grant of £29,973 to provide one-to-one and family counselling sessions for vulnerable children experiencing mental health issues. The project aims to improve children’s understanding of themselves, their relationships with family members and communication skills whilst enhancing their emotional wellbeing and resilience for the future.

Elaine Johnston, CEO at The Parenting Project said: “We are hugely grateful to BBC Children in Need for this grant, which really will go on to make a difference to vulnerable children and young people locally. Thanks to this award we will be able to offer a space for children and young people to go for support, a place where they feel protected and safe, where they can gradually build their well-being, self-esteem and confidence.”

Speaking of the new funding, Melinda Connelly, BBC Children in Need Regional Head of the Central Region said: “This project is a fantastic example of our small grants programme in action, and really demonstrate how relatively small sums of money can have a huge impact on young lives. To our fundraisers who have made this funding possible, a very big thank you.”

BBC Children in Need’s Chief Executive, Simon Antrobus added: “Thanks to our generous supporters, our Small Grants programme can and does make a significant and lasting impact on young lives. Each project will go on to make a positive and lasting difference to the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in the heart of local communities up and down the UK, so thank you for making these grants possible.”

Across Warwickshire, BBC Children in Need is currently funding 23 projects to a value of £1.5 million.

BBC Children in Need currently awards grants at six points during the year and funds two types of grants, both of which are open to new or existing applicants. Our main grants programme is for grants over £10,000 per year to support projects for up to three years. Meanwhile, our small grants programme supports projects for up to three years, and includes grants up to and including £10,000 per year. Both of these programmes are currently open to applications.

BBC Children in Need relies on the generosity and creativity of the thousands of supporters and fundraisers who raise millions of pounds for the charity every year. To date the UK public has raised over £1 billion for children and young people facing disadvantage across the UK.