Children build Guys for Warwick Bonfire

Schoolchildren recently presented their Guys for the Warwick town bonfire to the Mayor of Warwick.

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Neale Murphy, and sponsor Ann Canning from The Tuckery visited Westgate and Newburgh Primary Schools in Warwick to see the Guys made by the children for the Bonfire.

Children at Westgate with the Mayor of Warwick Cllr Neale Murphy and their Guy. Photo supplied.

The Mayor was greeted by excited children with their guys to inspect and they will have pride of place at the event on Saturday (November 2).

This year the show is set to the music of Star Wars by award winning Fantastic Fireworks. Gates open at 4.30pm with a funfair on the Hampton Road car park.

Children dressed as aliens or astronauts can enter the event for in free. There will be a children’s show at 6pm before the bonfire is lit at 6.30pm followed by the main show.

There will be hot food and drinks and the Racecourse is also offering a dinner ticket in the Kingmaker Bar.

Warwick Lions club are selling hot mulled wine, Kimberley Sweets will be back, and a local Ukulele band will also be performing, with the grandstands and bars providing protection if it gets damp.

Tickets can be purchased on-line from https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/warwick/events-tickets/warwick-town-bonfire/ as well as from Torry’s in West Street; the Post Office; Claridges; Cabin News; Mellors; Warwick vacuum shop; and the Tourist Information Centres in Warwick and Leamington; as well as Woodloes Post Office; and Chase Meadow Community Centre.

Advance tickets cost £7 for Adults and those over 15, £1 for children under 15 £1. On the gate it costs £8 for adults and those over 15, £2 for children under 15 and infants aged three and under can enter for free.

Organisers Warwick Lions, the Rotary Club of Warwick, are delighted by the support from Warwick Racecourse which is handling all the ticketing and entrance gates and are hoping for record crowds this year.

Local sponsorship has been provided by Bovis Homes, Geberit, Moore and Tibbitts, Godfrey Payton and The Tuckery, and the pallets for the Bonfire are supplied by Uniparts Logistics.