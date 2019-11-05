Child injured after collision in Wellesbourne

A collision between a pedestrian and car in Wellesbourne this afternoon (Tuesday November 5) has left a boy with 'potentially serious injuries.'

The West Midlands Ambulance Service responded to a call at 3.56pm by sending an ambulance and a paramedic officer to an accident at the junction of Stratford Road and Elliott Drive in Wellesbourne.

Ambulance

On arrival the ambulance service discovered one patient, a boy, who was taken to Warwick Hospital for treatment to 'potentially serious injuries.'

The Leamington Courier reached out to Warwickshire Police, who responded to the collision between a pedestrian and car in Wellesbourne, but had not response this afternoon.