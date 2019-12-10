Chesford Grange Hotel in Kenilworth to provide refreshments for emergency service workers over Christmas

This Christmas, the Chesford Grange, a 4-star hotel located in Kenilworth will give back to the community by providing refreshments to local emergency service teams operating in the area.

Chesford Grange will open its reception area to provide free refreshments, including tea, coffee and a selection of snacks for those working within the police, ambulance and fire services.

The refreshments will be available at the hotel from 3pm on Christmas Eve until 9am on Boxing Day.

Julian White, the general manager of the Chesford Grange Hotel, said: “We are always really appreciative of the work that Kenilworth’s emergency services do for us, but we especially want to thank them for their hard work and selflessness over the festive period.

“Many emergency service workers are unable to celebrate with their families on Christmas day due to work commitments.

"At Chesford Grange we will be able to provide them with a little Christmas cheer by inviting them to spend some time enjoying a warm drink and a chat with our friendly hotel staff.”