Chase and Status star and former Love Island contestant among speakers at major student-run event at Warwick University

Internationally known speakers will feature at a student-run conference taking place at Warwick University this month.

TEDxWarwick will include talks on technology, business and sciences, extraordinary experiences and more.

It will take place at the university's Butterworth Hall on Saturday February 29 from 10am to 6pm and will have the theme 'creativity within crisis'.

Each time the event has hosted more than 1200 attendees, which makes it one of the largest conferences in the region, the largest student-run TEDx event in Europe, and one of the largest TEDx events in the world.

Speakers will include Will "Status" Kennard who is one half of the music duo Chase and Status, former professional cyclist and Tour De France stage winner David Millar, model and Victoria's Secret Angel Leomie Anderson, Deepmind research scientist Ali Eslami, Tortoise Media partner and editor Chris Cook, former Love Island contestant Montana Brown, Youtube educator Oliver Thorn and Keegan Hirst, who is the first openly gay British Rugby League player.

For more information and tickets visit www.tedxwarwick.info