Charity quiz and curry night in Warwick

A charity quiz and curry night is being held in Warwick next week.

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Neale Murphy will be hosting the event on November 15 in association with Alderson House to help raise money for the Mayor's charities.

Alderson House in Warwick. Photo by Google Street View.

As well as a quiz and a curry, there will also be a charity raffle.

Tickets cost £20.

It will take place in Alderson House in High Street at 7pm.

Tickets can be bought at the visitor information centre in the Court House or by calling: 01926 830 808.

Payment can be made via bank transfer, card machine or cheque payable to Warwick Town Council by putting your name as a reference.

For more information email: events@warwicktowncouncil.org.uk