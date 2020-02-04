Charity colour run to return to Hatton

A charity colour run will be returning to Hatton later this year.

Fundraising group, Warwickshire Allstars Committee and Hatton Country World are teaming up to spray the Warwickshire countryside in an array of vibrant colours to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

A charity colour run will be returning to Hatton later this year. Photo supplied

On Sunday May 3, supporters will gather at Hatton Country World for a charity colour run, where they will be doused in a variety of different coloured paints as they run, walk or dance around the 5km course.

Alison Cullinane from Warwickshire Allstars Committee, said: "Last year’s colour run at Hatton Country World was a huge success particularly as we were all novices at putting on a huge charity event. It was to our huge amazement that we had raised over £9,000, a target by which we would love to beat this year.

"We would love to raise even more money this year so that the vital work that Macmillan do in Coventry and Warwickshire can carry on. It costs £29.00 an hour to pay for a Macmillan nurse and with more people now being diagnosed with cancer and we want to ensure that they have the help and support they need."

Tickets are £19.50 for adults, £11.50 for children, and £55 for a family (made up of two adults and two children) and includes a t-shirt, glasses and a medal.

Entrants are also encouraged to gain sponsorship via Just Giving for Macmillan.

Macmillan provides medical, emotional, financial and practical help for cancer patients, from specialist cancer nurses to grants for cancer patients with money problems.

Sally Redmond, Macmillan’s fundraising manager for Warwickshire, said: “Cancer is life changing, but with the right support, life with cancer is still life and we help people live it.

"The money raised by this event will go towards helping Macmillan support people affected by cancer at the time they need us most, from the moment they are diagnosed with cancer. Whether you can volunteer to support this event or can take part yourself, every effort is very greatly appreciated.”

To buy tickets go to: www.regevent.co.uk