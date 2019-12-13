Changes made to New Year’s Eve races at Warwick Racecourse

Warwick Racecourse has put new measures in place to improve racegoers' experience on New Year’s Eve following the feedback from last year’s event.

The end-of-year fixture is one of the most popular of the season at Warwick with a crowd of more than 6,000 people expected.

Warwick Racecourse. Photo supplied

The capacity of the main enclosure has been reduced and an extra enclosure will be opened in the centre of the course.

The 'centre course party' enclosure will feature a tiered grandstand, a giant seated marquee and live performances from contemporary Irish-band Lampa.

A range of food and drink will also be available from 25 outlets across the course.

Andre Klein, Warwick Racecourse general manager, said that racegoers’ experience is a priority at all racedays and they have listened to the feedback from last New Year’s Eve to make these changes.

“The New Year’ Eve Raceday is a hugely popular fixture that continues to grow each year and we’ve put new measures in place to cater for that growth,” he said.

“These changes will ease congestion and reduce queue times across the course – enhancing the experience for those looking to get their New Year’s celebrations started early with us.

“In addition to our normal bars, we have brought in a record number of external catering outlets and the new enclosure in the centre of the course will create even more space to enjoy the day.

“We pride ourselves on providing the best experience possible at all of our racedays, so we have listened to the feedback from 2018 and are confident these changes will improve the experience on the afternoon.”

The day will feature seven races, the first getting underway at 12.25pm and the last at 3.40pm. Each race is sponsored by Local Parking Security.

Spot prizes will also be on offer for those donning the best racing attire throughout the day.

There will also be live music from The Peas on the grandstand side of the venue.

Andre added: “We get started early and it gives racegoers a chance to join us in the day before heading off to their evening celebrations.

“We’ve had another fantastic year here at Warwick Racecourse and we’re looking forward to it ending on a high note this New Year’s Eve.”

Gates open at 10.25am. Advanced general admission to the main enclosure tickets start from £17.50 and under 18s entry is free of charge, when attending with an adult.

Tickets for the 'centre course party' enclosure cost £12.50.

Racegoers are encouraged to buy their tickets in advance.

To buy tickets go to: www.warwickracecourse.co.uk