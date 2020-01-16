Change made to road restrictions for Birmingham Road works in Warwick

A change has been made to the road restrictions for Birmingham Road in Warwick.

At the beginning of the week road restrictions came in to place for Stanks Islands and Birmingham Road while 'improvement works' are taking place.

Yesterday (Wednesday) Warwickshire County Council said that a change has had to be made to their earlier restrictions.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council said: "The right turn ban into Budbrooke Road from Birmingham Road as drivers approach from the A46 has been withdrawn because, without Wedgnock roundabout, the original route into Budbrooke Road is not available.

"It would be good if drivers heading west (out of town) could be courteous and assist drivers making this manoeuvre by leaving a gap where possible. This will all help to keep traffic flowing in both directions."