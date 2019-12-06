Celebrate the festive season at Santa's Elf Workshop at Leamington's Royal Priors Shopping Centre

To celebrate the festive season families from around the Leamington area can visit Santa's Elf Workshop at the Royal Prior Shopping Centre.

Children and their families can enjoy Santa’s Elf Workshop, which launches today (Saturday 7 December).

Young visitors will be able to participate in a variety of cracking Christmas themed activities with help from Santa’s trusted elves.

People will have the opportunity to write and post letters to Father Christmas.

People will also be able to make their wreaths, their own baubles, wood tree decorations and Christmas colouring.

The workshops will be running every weekend from 10am to 4pm from today (Saturday December 7) until Sunday December 22.

Santa's workshop will also be open Monday December 23 and Christmas Eve from 10am to 4pm.