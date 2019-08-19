CBD music festival and showcase Product Earth at Stoneleigh near Leamington this weekend

A national exhibition and music festival showcasing the rapid evolution of the CBD industry is coming to Stoneleigh over the weekend.

Product Earth, which is the UK’s largest event for the CBD (cannabidiol) industry, will be taking its annual expo to NAEC Stoneleigh from Friday (August 23) to Sunday (August 25).

The event, which is being held in association with the British Hemp Association, will be presenting a number of innovators and pioneers who will lead seminars and talks on the varying aspects of CBD, hemp and the medical cannabis industry.

As well as the educational side of the event, which is now into its fourth year, Product Earth will be putting on live outdoor music across three stages at Stoneleigh as part of the bank holiday weekend show.

James Walton, Product Earth founder, said: “The aim of Product Earth is to enlighten, educate and inspire trade and industry around hemp, CBD and medical sectors.

“From agriculture, industry and medicine through to production, wholesale and retail, this is a huge industry which has already evolved to the High Street, with sales of CBD products roughly doubling over the past two years.

“We’re delighted to be able to hold this year’s Product Earth at Stoneleigh. The venue gives us the perfect balance between impressive indoor and outdoor space and will allow those attending to enjoy the weekend in fantastic surroundings.”

Chris Hartley, managing director of NAEC Stoneleigh, which hosts around 250 events a year at its expansive Stoneleigh Park site, said he was looking forward to welcoming Product Earth.

He said: “This is a really exciting and innovative event and we’re delighted to be welcoming Product Earth to Stoneleigh.

“CBD is a huge growth industry, with leading High Street retailers putting it front and centre of their marketing strategies.

“Product Earth is a largely educational and informative expo and will be taking over all three of our main halls, along with a fantastic music programme across three stages of our outdoor space.”

To find out more about Product Earth, and to book tickets, visit www.productearthexpo.com