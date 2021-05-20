Caring Warwick resident recognised for her work with community groups and charities

A caring Warwick resident who volunteers her time to charities and groups in the heart of the community has been recognised for her dedication.

Julie Thomas has been named as the next recipient of Leamington-based Wright Hassall’s 175 acts of kindness initiative.

The scheme aims to recognise 175 acts of kindness in the community throughout 2021 and Julie was chosen because of all her hard work and dedication.

Wright Hassall Partner, Robert Lee, hands over the cheque to Julie Thomas. Photo supplied

Each month employees from the firm select a winner from the nominations who receives £175 to donate to a charity of their choice.

Julie is a volunteer at the Warwick District Foodbank and has decided to donate the £175 to the cause to help provide food parcels to those most in need.

As well as working at the foodbank, she also dedicates her time to 1st Heathcote (Warwick Gates) Scouts as the secretary and is also the secretary of the Warwick Gates WI.

Julie said: “I am very honoured to have been recognised by Wright Hassall and would like to say thank you very much.

"I don’t feel like I deserve it as there are others that do far more, but I was told by the manager of the foodbank that everyone’s contributions go a long way, and all benefit the charity.

“The money that Wright Hassall has donated has been awarded to the foodbank and will be used to supplement the food boxes that we make up with items that are needed.

“We are always grateful for everything that people donate, we receive a lot of items such as tins, pasta and other non-perishable goods, but what we also need a lot of the time is things like nappies, shaving gel, razor blades and other items.

“So, the money from Wright Hassall will be fantastic for us to use to plug the gaps in boxes where needed, so I can’t thank them enough.”

The 175 acts of kindness initiative was launched to celebrate Wright Hassall’s 175th anniversary and asks members of the public to nominate members of the community who have gone above and beyond to support others.

Robert Lee, corporate partner at Wright Hassall, said: “Julie is a real pillar of the community and a shining example of hard work and dedication.

“We are so thrilled that she is the winner of one of our awards and she really is a deserving winner who puts so much heart and soul into all her community and charity endeavours.