Canine from Dogs Trust Kenilworth becomes latest recruit from Warwickshire Police

Meet the Warwickshire Police force's newest canine recruit - PD Chester - who has recently been adopted from Dogs Trust in Kenilworth and will soon start training to be an explosives search dog.

The cocker spaniel was handed in after his previous owners found him too much, but he has has now landed on his paws after the charity spotted his potential and contacted the force.

Six-month-old Chester is now living with dog handler PC Matt Phillips, alongside his family and three other dogs.

Chester has recently started basic puppy training and when he's not madly chasing his ball, he's learning how to sit, lay down and stay, as well as being socialised with other humans and dogs.

He will start his formal training next year, and as this progresses he will be exposed to new environments including trains, airports and shiny surfaces. Make no bones about it - once qualified no scenario will be too difficult for him to handle.

PC Phillips also looks after two other police dogs, PD Bliss - a labrador/weimaraner who was rescued from the RSPCA and PD Delta - a tactical firearms dog who recently detained suspects in a Bedworth robbery. Retired German Shepherd PD Kayla also resides with Matt and his family.

Chester with PC Matt Phillips

Collectively, the dogs' skills range from finding ammunition, locating wanted people and when needed, detaining suspects on command.

The dogs receive regular training and are licensed each year, to ensure they are always up to the job.

Speaking about his newest recruit, Matt said: "Chester has a natural drive to work and an eagerness to please, and we are hoping he is going to fit into the team perfectly.

"The force has been working with Dogs Trust for several years to help us find new candidates, and it's great to be able to offer a new life to our canine companions.

Chester

"Watch this space for Chester's progress."