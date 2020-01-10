Can you give some of your time for a good cause in the Warwick district?

An organisation is calling for more people to volunteer at charities in the Warwick district.

Local charity support organisation Warwickshire CAVA will be hosting it’s volunteering fair for the third year.

Helen Wilkinson (volunteer co-ordinator at CAVA) with and Bernie Towner (volunteer at WCAVA). Photo supplied.

The fair, which will take place in the Royal Priors Shopping Centre in Leamington later this month.

Last year's fair was deemed a success after more than 100 people came along to discuss how they could give their time to a local good cause.

Organisers are hopeful that even more will attend this year and have 15 local charities signed up to talk about opportunities.

Participating groups include P3, ILEAP, Warwickshire Museum Service, Alzheimers Association, Futures Unlocked, the Leamington Night Shelter, Warwick Green Spaces Team, Tools with a Mission, Salvation Army, Warwickshire Vision Support, The Friendship Project for Children and the Leamington Arts Trail.

Helen Wilkinson, volunteering co-ordinator for the Warwick district at Warwickshire CAVA, said: “More people than ever volunteer these days.

"There are hundreds of community and voluntary groups across Warwick District who need people to give some time and support, from homeless charities and community centres to support for children, vulnerable adults or animals.

“People volunteer for a whole host of reasons: some people want to feel part of something and make friends. For others it’s about giving something back to a cause they feel passionate about.

"Others volunteer to gain skills and experience that can open new doors in their working lives. Whatever the reason, it’s a win-win as doing good does you good as well as benefitting your local community.”

The volunteering fair will take place on Wednesday January 22 from noon to 2pm in the Upper Mall in the Royal Priors Shopping Centre.

To view the volunteering opportunities in the district, go to: https://www.wcava.org.uk/volunteering

For more information on the volunteering event call 01926 477512 or email: helen.wilkinson@wcava.org.uk