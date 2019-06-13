Can you find these scarecrows in Kenilworth?

Here are a few of the 35 scarecrows that can spotted around town as part of a Kenilworth school's annual trail.
The Thorns Community Infant School PTA’s Scarecrow Trail will be held until Sunday June 16. Trail maps are £2 each, and can be found across town at sites such as Kenilworth Books, Windy Arbour News, Brian Holt Estate Agents, Steve Crowe Butchers, Time for Tea, Whitemoor Road Chip Shop, Leyes Lane Pharmacy and The Tiltyard.
Train scarecrow from the Thorns Community Infant School PTAs Scarecrow Trail