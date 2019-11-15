Campion School set for £8.9 million expansion project

Building projects costing more than £15m have been given the go ahead by members of Warwickshire County Council’s cabinet.

The schemes, some of which will utilise money from housing developers, are needed to deal with a growing school-age population with the spike in secondary schools expected to peak in September 2022.

Campion School in Leamington will see the biggest financial investment with £8.9m earmarked for work that will see the school expand to take an extra 550 pupils.

Work is already underway on a new 17-classroom science and maths block and the next phase will deliver a new sixth form teaching block and the refurbishment of science classrooms to provide general teaching spaces, sports hall refurbishment and associated outdoor areas.

Among the other six projects to be funded are the new primary school for the Rugby Gateway development and an eight classroom extension at Heathcote Primary School in Warwick. Whitnash Primary, Newdigate Primary in Bedworth, Brailes Primary and St Gabriel’s Academy in Rugby complete the list.