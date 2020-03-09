Busker who plays at Wellesbourne market raises more then £34,000 for air ambulance charity

A busker who has been playing his harmonica at Wellesbourne market for years has raised more than £34,000.

Warwickshire’s Colin Street visited his local air ambulance service’s Head Office in Rugby to receive a Certificate of Recognition for raising an incredible £34,739.70 for Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA).

Colin Street has raise 34,739.70 for Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA). Photo supplied

The soon to be 90-year-old, has been playing his harmonica in Wellesbourne market and Stratford to raise money for the lifesaving charity which receives no government funding and relies entirely on donations.

“I wanted to support my local air ambulance as I often saw them fly overhead when I lived near their Coventry airbase. Playing the harmonica all these years has kept me going and kept my mind active,” said Colin.

After almost a decade of playing his harmonica and bringing a smile to the people of Warwickshire, Colin Street is set to hang up his hat and harmonica later this year.

“I say ‘final’ reservedly, I’ll continue playing and raising money for another twelve months yet - then we will see,” Colin added.

Fundraising Administration Executive for WNAA, Laura Harrington Sage, said: “It was a pleasure to have Colin come into our Head Office and play his iconic harmonica for all our staff.

"Colin’s continued support for our charity and the amount he has raised is incredible – we thank Colin from the bottom of our hearts.”