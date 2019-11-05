Brazilian market showcasing 'women entrepreneurs group' coming to Warwick

A Brazilian market that will be showcasing a 'women entrepreneurs group' will be coming to Warwick later this month.

The market will be taking place at Chase Meadow Community Centre on November 30.

The poster for the market. Photo submitted.

There will be a range of stalls including Brazilian food, crafts, handmade jewellery, clothing and organic beauty products. There will also be guided meditation sessions and storytelling for children, both in Brazilian Portuguese.

Speaking about the market, Rita Vieira Medeiros said: "The idea of organising the Brazilian market came from a conversation among members of a large Brazilian community in Warwickshire and West Midlands.

"The idea was to get together to show our talents to friends and local community. Ieda Oliveira, one of the community members, thought she would give it a go at organising the event. From this idea, the Women Entrepreneurs Group was formed.

"We are a group of entrepreneur women from various regions of Brazil who have decided to join efforts and showcase our work together for the first time here in Warwick.

"Sometimes it can be difficult to see how your talent can evolve from hobby to business, making us entrepreneurs of our dreams. However this is a group of women who believed in themselves and this event is a celebration of their entrepreneurship."

The market will be held on November 30 from 2pm to 6pm.