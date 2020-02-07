Bowls England set to move into new base in Leamington

The organisers of one of the country’s leading bowls events are set to move into a new base in Leamington after plans to convert Victoria Lodge into offices were approved.

Bowls England currently use an office inside Warwick District Council’s headquarters at Riverside House having moved to the town from their previous base in Worthing.

A report at this week’s planning committee of the council explained that the organisation, which is responsible for the National Bowls Championships in August each year, had been looking for new premises for the past five years.

Now a decision has been made to convert the former lodge cottage within Victoria Park into offices, a move that will also see the building extended.

The chairman of the Avenue Road – Adelaide Road Residents Association (AR2RA) said: ”In general an employment use for the lodge, especially one consonant with the objectives and amenities of Victoria Park, is welcome in the neighbourhood and will improve security in this part of the park and care for the park’s upkeep.”

Councillors at the planning committee were also in favour and voted unanimously to approve the scheme.

Cllr Tony Heath (Ind Whitnash) said: “This building has been empty now for a number of years and it is about time it was brought into use.

"I’m pleased that Bowls England wish to take it over because they have been looking for some time and this is an ideal location.”