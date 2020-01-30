Bongo's Bingo returns to Leamington with 'anti-Valentine's' and St Patrick's Day specials in next two months

International party bingo phenomenon Bongo's Bingo has announced a new set of events taking place at the Assembly in Leamington in February and March.

Included in these is an Anti-Valentine's event on Friday February 14.

Bongo's Bingo action shot

Now with events in over 40 locations worldwide including London, Manchester, Dubai, Australia, France, Ibiza and many more, Bongo’s Bingo has continuously grown in popularity since its humble conception in 2015 and is now recognised as being one of the most popular nights out in the UK.

The team will also be back at the Assembly on February 1, 28, a St Patrick's Day special on March 13 and March 27 for nights full of nostalgic bliss, guilty pleasures, dancing with friends and, of course, bingo.

Everyone coming to experience the magic first-hand can expect a chaotic spin on the traditional game which has been wildly reinvented.

While staying true to the original rules of bingo, Bongo’s Bingo combines the traditional game with a fully immersive and comical live show where rave rounds, dance offs and unusual prizes - think fluffy pink unicorns, Henry vacuum cleaners and mobility scooters.

Bongo's Bingo action shot

With music spanning across all generations, crowds are promised cheesy bangers, rave favourites, dance classics, Irish ballads and pop greats.

Visit www.bongosbingo.co.uk for tickets.