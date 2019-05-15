Benidorm or bust for Southam man and his friends in charity motoring challenge

Four men have dressed up as comedy characters and set off from Southam to the east coast of Spain in a car worth less than £500 to raise money for a Warwickshire charity.

Dan Crofts, 42, from the town, Nuneaton man Tom Stanley, 39 and formerly of Stockton, James Flynn, 22 of Coventry and Mickleton resident Phil Kinchin, are currently taking part in the four-day, 1,400-mile, Benidorm or Bust Banger Rally which started today (Wednesday May 15).

The team, who are all mechanics for the Royal Mail based in Coventry, are dressing up as characters from Little Britain and are driving in an old Ford Galaxy people carrier to raise money for the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA).

They have said: “As a team we have decided to raise money for The Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance as this is a charity that is close to all of our hearts.

“It is a service that isn’t Government or NHS funded and relies on Fundraising events like this to make it able to carry on doing the fantastic job it is already doing. Since the charity was launched in 2003 they have flown more than 22,000 life saving missions.

“Each of these missions cost an average of £1,700.

“We have set a target of £2,000 but with all of your help we are sure we can beat that target and raise much more for a fantastic charity.”

The route started at Dover and along the way ‘Team Little Britain’ will drive through Orleans, Toulouse and Tarragona - taking on challenges along the way - before they arrive in Benidorm on Saturday (May 18).

For more information or to make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/team-littlebritain