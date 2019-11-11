Be a Myton Hospices supporter like OAP adrenaline junkie Jill by donating through Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light campaign

Donations made to this year's Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light campaign will help people like OAP adrenaline junkie Jill Lee.

Jill took part in the Myton Hospice's charity abseil at the age of 70.

Jill Lee and her sister Sally.

She has supported the charity ever since her father was cared for at the Warwick Myton Hospice in 1999.

But when her younger sister Sally was diagnosed with terminal cancer and told her family that when the time came she wanted to die at a Myton Hospice, Jill decided it was time to take on a big challenge in aid of the cause.

She said: “Sally had been diagnosed by then and I knew what her wishes were – she wanted to die in Myton – so that’s why I did the abseil and I really enjoyed it!

"I would have gone up again straight away because it was so good.

Left: The Leamington Tree of Light. Right: The Whitnash Tree of Light.

“The thing is, none of us know when we might need the services Myton provides.

"My dad, my niece, and my brother-in-law were also all so well looked after at Myton.

"It’s a place where people come to live their lives – when Sally was admitted in May she improved enough to come home.

"She was then admitted again in July.”

Jill also signed up to the charity's first ever zip wire event but as the day drew nearer, Sally’s condition deteriorated further but she told her sister to make sure she completed the challenge.

“I felt good doing the events – it did me good as well as raising money.

"I did the Zip Wire on the Saturday, and Sally died on the following Friday.”

The money donated to the Royal Leamington Spa Rotary Club's Trees of Light Campaign this year will help to ensure the Myton Hospices are there for more people like Jill and Sally when the charity is needed the most.

The Whitnash Tree of Light will be switched on by the Mayor, Cllr Robert Margrave, on Saturday November 16, preceded at 5.15pm by a short dedication service at St Margaret's church.

Leamington’s Tree of Light switch-on event takes place on Sunday November 17 with music by the Royal Spa Brass band.

To donate online visit www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight