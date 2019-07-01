BBC's Antiques Roadshow in Warwickshire this week

BBC's Antiques Roadshow will be coming to Warwickshire this week.

Fiona Bruce and the Antiques Roadshow team will be filming at Compton Verney art gallery and park tomorrow (Tuesday July 2).

The Roadshow brings together a team of the country’s leading authorities on arts and antiques to offer free valuations for your family heirlooms or car boot bargains.

Entry to the show is free and no tickets or pre-registration is required.

The Roadshow opens at 9.30am and last entry is 5pm.

People are welcome to just turn up with items on the day on the day but can also tell the team in advance about the items by emailing shareyourstory@bbc.co.uk.

To be considered your email will need the following information:

Your name

Your address

A contact telephone number

Email title: Antiques Roadshow - Compton Verney

A brief description of the item including how you came to own it.

Two photographs of the item.

The team at the BBC have said that they are unable to get back to everyone who contacts them but people who do not get a reply are still welcome to bring their item to the Roadshow.

For more information click here