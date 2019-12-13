BBC Flog It star Paul Martin attends Warwickshire WI event

Paul Martin, known for presenting BBC's Flog It, was a guest speaker at a Warwickshire WI event.

The event was recently held at the Dunchurch Park Hotel by the Warwickshire Federation of WIs for their members and guests.

Flog It presenter Paul Martin was the guest speaker at a recent event held by the Warwickshire Federation of WI's. Photo supplied.

During his talk Paul spoke about his time with the BBC and other aspects of his career.

A spokesperson from the Warwickshire Federation of WI's said: "Paul Martin was our celebrity speaker.

"His charming and relaxed style kept the audience enthralled as he explained how he became interested in antiques, and how he was discovered by the BBC when interviewed by chance about his passion for 17th and 18th century oak furniture.

"We heard how in the early 90s Paul was a session musician drummer and still enjoys playing with local blues and jazz bands in Wiltshire. As well as owning two shops, Paul has written three books and Flog It remains one of the most popular BBC TV programmes.

"All in all, it was a real Christmas cracker of an event."

For more information about the Warwickshire Federation of WI's go to: https://warwickshirewi.org.uk/