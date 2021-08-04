Award-winning Warwick chip shop officially opens at new premises

An award-winning chip shop in Warwick has officially opened at its new premises.

The Chip Shed, which has been in West Street for nearly five years, is owned by Dan Chuter and Gregg Howard and Jamie Little is the shop manager.

In April the team announced they would be moving to a bigger site in Swan Street to help make it a faster operation.

Left to right: Diana Yukawa, Dan's wife with their children Elsie and Lumi, Dan Chuter, Cllr Richard Edgington, Mayor of Warwick, Matt Western MP, Gregg Howard and Caroline Howard, Gregg's wife. Photo supplied

The new premises also provides a larger area for customers including being able to seat more than 70 people.

The new Chip Shed site opened last month and the team held a 'opening party' on July 29, which was attended by residents, local businesses, the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington and MP for Warwick and Leamington Matt Western.

Dan said: "The whole team are absolutely thrilled with the continued loyalty and entirely dependable support of the wonderful Warwick residents - also known as our cherished customers.

"We look forward to serving you award winning fish and chips in our restaurant, events space or takeaway for many years to come."

An opening party was held at The new Chip Shop premises on July 29. Photo supplied

MP for Warwick and Leamington Matt Western added: “I was delighted to be with Dan, Greg and Caroline - and the whole team - for the opening of the new Chip Shed in Swan Street.

“It is a real jewel in the Warwick crown – and a wonderful example for other small businesses.