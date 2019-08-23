Award-winning ‘Free From’ baker to attend Warwick Food and Drink Showcase

An award-winning ‘Free From’ baker is set to attend the Warwick Food and Drink Showcase next month.

Baking cakes isn’t necessarily what you’d expect from someone diagnosed with Coelic Disease, dairy and egg allergies.

Charlotte Humphreys will be attending the Warwick Food and Drink Showcase at Warwick Racecourse.

But it was precisely this diagnosis in 2016, that prompted Charlotte Humphreys, (30) to start making and decorating the ‘free from’ cakes and treats that she was determined she wouldn’t miss out on.

Now two and a half years later, what started as a hobby has turned into a thriving business, as more and more people heard about what Charlotte was doing.

Now the Cake Alchemist, based in Rugby, caters for all allergens and dietary requirements, including gluten free, vegan, dairy free and nut free.

The company was awarded a silver medal in the category: best product from a start-up, at the Free From Food Awards, 2019.

Some of the Cake Alchemist’s most popular treats include bespoke cakes, cup cakes, brownies and cake pops.

This autumn, more people will be able to sample Charlotte’s delicious ‘free from’ range when she takes part in the Warwickshire Food & Drink Showcase hosted by Warwickshire County Council, on September 24 at Warwick Racecourse.

The Showcase is designed as a catalyst for producers to connect with new customers both trade and public.

The morning will kick off with a buyer’s hour from 11.30am to 12.30pm, giving an opportunity for networking, trade sales and peer to peer support.

From 1pm to 6pm the event will open up to race-goers.

Charlotte said: “I know how important it is to ensure everyone can feel included in celebrations and have full faith that the cake is safe. I don’t want anyone - whatever their age - to miss out on celebrating an event with a delicious cake or treat they can enjoy.

"My aim is to create beautiful, original and imaginative cakes which taste as good they look. I’m excited to be attending this event and will be sharing some of my sweet treats, and hopefully showcasing some new flavours too.

"The format of the event with buyers attending in the morning and the race-going public in the afternoon, means we get to connect with local buyers and other producers as well as meet members of the public and network with our peers.”

This hybrid buyer and public event is the first of its kind for Warwickshire and aims to showcase the quality and vibrancy of the local produce all in one easy-to reach venue.

It will showcase the regional food and drink offer of countywide producers including breweries, cheesemakers and chocolatiers, and will encourage businesses to discover and use local suppliers, helping to support and develop the 'Taste of Warwickshire'.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: "The food and drink industry in Warwickshire is worth around £418 million, which is three per cent percent of our total economy.

"As such it is vitally important to the continued growth of our region. Warwickshire County Council will continue to support this important industry to help promote the special producers we have in our county.

"I hope as many suppliers, buyers and members of the race-going public come along to what is shaping up to be a fantastic event.”

Warwickshire County Council is inviting local food and drink producers and suppliers to exhibit at the showcase event.

Spaces cost £50 and include a promotion in the race day programme.

The event is free to attend for buyers and the public.

To register as an exhibitor or attendee go to www.warwick-food-drink.co.uk or click here