Assistance dog named after Prince Harry by Warwick business transforms life of namesake, aged six

Newly qualified assistance dog Prince, sponsored and named by a Warwick-based business, has been officially matched by charity Dogs for Good to a six-year-old boy with autism, who is called Harry.

Prince was born on February 16,2018, with his name chosen by Barking Mad Dog Care, in celebration of the upcoming royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Photos show Prince and Barking Mad staff. Photos supplied.

Barking Mad is a franchise specialising in dog holidays .

Colette Crowley of Barking Mad Warwick and Stratford said: “We are delighted to see Prince, the dog we have sponsored, go on to make such a life changing difference to Harry and his family. With incredible support from our customers and host dog sitters, we are honoured to be able to contribute to the amazing work of this inspirational charity.

"Time after time we see the emotional and physical effects that dogs have on the members of our host community, who care for our doggy guests whilst their owners are away.

"These beautiful canine creatures give so much to their human companions on a completely unconditional basis. It is our understanding of the benefits of dog companionship which has led us to become official supporters of Dogs for Good.”

Dogs for Good and Barking Mad have been working together since October 2017 when the dog holiday specialists got involved in the charity’s annual fundraiser ‘Dogtober’.

Following the response to that, Barking Mad decided to make Dogs for Good their chosen charity to support longer term through the Puppy Partners programme.

Prince was named and supported through his training and from October 2018 another puppy, Wendy, has also been receiving support.

The current total raised nationally is nearly £19,000.

Cathryn Simpson, corporate partnerships manager for Dogs for Good said: “Dogs for Good relies entirely on donations to carry out its life-changing work.

"Partnerships with organisations like Barking Mad are important to the charity and we enjoy working with the incredibly enthusiastic team to increase awareness, raising funds to enable us to change lives.

"Over the next five years, we’ll grow our assistance dog services to change the lives of more children and adults, develop our family dog services to support more families with autistic children, help more people overcome challenges in their lives through the specialist support our community dog service can bring and share information and advice to enable more people to be supported by dogs.”

Barking Mad will be continuing to raise money for Dogs for Good to train more assistance dogs throughout 2020, by holding local events and via their online fundraising page: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/BarkingMadWarwick