Art lovers of all ages enjoy Leamington festival's return after its hiatus due to Covid-19

Thousands of art lovers of all ages and from far and wide visited the Art in the Park festival in Leamington over the weekend.

Thousands of art lovers of all ages and from far and wide visited the Art in the Park festival in Leamington over the weekend.

The event had taken a hiatus in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but made a strong return with more than 200 artists displaying their work and running workshops, bringing art back into the heart of the Leamington community.

For the first time, the festival was spread over two parks, Jephson Gardens and Mill Gardens.

Thousands of art lovers of all ages and from far and wide visited the Art in the Park festival in Leamington over the weekend.

The festival also featured two music stages, with 35 musicians and bands providing music in both parks.

Performers such as Leamington & Warwick Academy of Dance, Kitsch & Sync, and many walkabout performers entertained visitors throughout the weekend.

In a first for the event, the festival hosted poetry and storytelling, with performances from Scriptstuff Poetry on Saturday.

Sunday focussed on storytelling, with authors including Margaret Mather, and Michelin Star chef Glynn Purnell reading their books.

Thousands of art lovers of all ages and from far and wide visited the Art in the Park festival in Leamington over the weekend.

Festival director Kate Livingston said: “It has been a joy to see the hard work of the Art in the Park team, local artists, and performers combine to bring the festival back in 2021.

"From unsure beginnings, due to the pandemic, the festival has found a hugely successful footing in 2021 and we are so grateful for the passion and kindness of our exhibitors and visitors.”

Climate change campaign group Extinction Rebellion (XR) held a 'parade against extinction' during the event to raise awareness of why certain UK and world mammals, birds, and butterflies are heading for extinction.

Placards were accompanied by the art work produced in the workshops held throughout the day, with a giant an animated 3D model of an orangutan, puffins, bats and birds.

Thousands of art lovers of all ages and from far and wide visited the Art in the Park festival in Leamington over the weekend.

XR also had a stall displaying information about campaigns to protect wildlife from extinction.

Members held a quiz about endangered species with eco friendly prizes donated by businesses and individuals.

Highlights from the festival can be found on social media at @aitpleamington on Twitter and Instagram.